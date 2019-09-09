UNM doctor joins vaping research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM pharmacologist is part of a team that has uncovered a new danger in vaping.

Dr. Matthew Campen joined researchers at Baylor, the University of Texas, and VA Medical Center in Houston. They found vaping weakens a person’s immunity. The cause is not nicotine, but the other ingredients in the e-cigarette liquid.

The researchers said those chemicals weaken a type of immune cell called macrophages. These chemicals, found in many foods, include propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine.

“These are things that we would think are relatively harmless. Ironically, most substances that can go down in the stomach don’t like being in the lungs,” Dr. Campen said.

The New Mexico Department of Health is currently investigating 12 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping.