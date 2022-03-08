NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – Tens of thousands of women in Ukraine are spending this “International Women’s Day” as refugees. They’re finding some strength from each other as they leave their war-torn country.

“It’s very hard because I’m alone here, and I have no support here,” Irina Okhrimenko says.

Katarina Pavlovna escaped the invasion with her 9-year-old son. She says, “Ukrainian women are the strongest in spirit, everything will be fine.”

But Anastasia Kazankina is struggling to find hope. “It’s very stressful now, that is all that I can say,” she says.

Many Ukrainian mothers are furious Russian President Vladimir Putin has torn their families apart. Viktoria Maslovska is just trying to stay strong for her 10-year-old daughter who wants to go back home.

These women are finding much of their strength from each other. “It’s time to empower each other to do our best,” one refugee says.

“The 8th of March is a beautiful day, we’re so thankful Poland welcomed us into their country,” another woman says.

The United Nations says the number of refugees from Ukraine reached 2 million today, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.