U.S. mayors travel to El Paso for border visit

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – A group of mayors from across the U.S. visited El Paso on Friday to learn more about the border and the immigration crisis.

The mayors met with Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan in a closed-door meeting Thursday afternoon. Not only did they press their case for the federal government to speed up traffic at international bridges, but they also got to see the situation with their own eyes.

“We’ve got to have more funding, and that’s got to go to these other aspects of the system, whether it’s courts, judges, these kinds of processing challenges that are less out in front that we just can’t see every day,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

Yuma, Arizona Mayor Douglas Nicholls says that amount is pennies to the dollar compared to work and resources spent by border communities.