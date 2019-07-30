Two charged with murder of Albuquerque homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have charged two people with the murder of an Albuquerque homeless man found on fire under the freeway.

In 2017 police found 50-year-old Leo Molzhon doused in gasoline and set on fire under I-40 near 12th Street. Officers put out the fire out and rushed Molzhon to the hospital where he died.

Police have now charged Randy Hilliard and Billy Harper with first-degree murder in connection with the death. According to court documents, Hilliard and Harper agreed to kill Molzhon together but no motive was listed.

Both men are expected to appear in court next week.