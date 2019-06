TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- People livingin Taos County may soon have to pay up to recycle. The Taos Daily News reports that only people living in the town of Taos pay the recycling center but people all over the county use it too.

Last year, the center brought in $83,000 but it cost more than $290,000 to run it. The town is now considering imposing the $0.75 fee on all residents in Taos County as early as September.