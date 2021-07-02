Summertime safety tips and how to stay protected

Hot weather can be dangerous. Its important to stay safe during the hot, sunny, summer days. Dr. Diane Weber talked about summer safety and what you can do to make sure you and your family are protected from the heat. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/p0517-eight-tips-healthy-summer.html

Summertime safety tips and how to stay protected

Barrett Foundation aims to help women and children suffering from homelessness

Prosperity Works aims to close the wealth gap in New Mexico

Make-A-Wish New Mexico continues helping children despite pandemic

KRQE Newsfeed: Arroyo recovery efforts, New details in FBI shooting, Dry weather, Vaccine effectiveness, Chile taste-off

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Crews shift arroyo rescue to recovery mission after heavy rain

APD testing firearm technology, asking community to stay alert

Santa Fe man arrested for stealing fire department vehicle

Mark's Forecast

Long holds, high call volumes at Tax and Revenue Department

Legislative Finance Committee estimates millions in taxes not paid

Latest Videos

Summertime safety tips and how to stay protected

Video /

Barrett Foundation aims to help women and children suffering from homelessness

Video /

Prosperity Works aims to close the wealth gap in New Mexico

Video /

Make-A-Wish New Mexico continues helping children despite pandemic

Video /

KRQE Newsfeed: Arroyo recovery efforts, New details in FBI shooting, Dry weather, Vaccine effectiveness, Chile taste-off

Video /

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather /

Crews shift arroyo rescue to recovery mission after heavy rain

Video /

APD testing firearm technology, asking community to stay alert

Video /

Santa Fe man arrested for stealing fire department vehicle

Video /

Mark's Forecast

Weather /

Long holds, high call volumes at Tax and Revenue Department

Video /

Legislative Finance Committee estimates millions in taxes not paid

Video /

En Español

KRQE En Español: Martes 20 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Lunes 19 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Viernes 16 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Jueves 15 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Miercoles 14 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Lunes 12 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Viernes 9 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Jueves 8 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Miercoles 7 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Martes 6 de Julio 2021

Video /

KRQE En Español: Lunes 5 de Julio 2021

Video /

Newsfeed

KRQE Newsfeed: Arroyo recovery efforts, New details in FBI shooting, Dry weather, Vaccine effectiveness, Chile taste-off

Video /

APD testing firearm technology, asking community to stay alert

Video /

Santa Fe man arrested for stealing fire department vehicle

Video /

Long holds, high call volumes at Tax and Revenue Department

Video /

Valencia County will soon get new transit center

Video /

City of Santa Fe calls for community input on Midtown project

Video /

Multiple agencies conducting arroyo water rescue in Albuquerque

Video /

Rushing waters in Tijeras arroyo, courtesy Jacob Stimmel

Video /

Water rushing Tijeras arroyo, courtesy Jacob Stimmel

Video /

New details revealed about suspect killed in shootout with FBI

Video /

Heavy rains in San Ildefonso Pueblo, courtesy Cody Trujillo

Video /

Multiple agencies conducting arroyo water rescue in Albuquerque

Video /

Weather

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather /

Mark's Forecast

Weather /

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather /

Crews work to rescue three in arroyo

Weather /

Thunderstorms, flash flood warnings for some across the state

Weather /

Thunderstorms, flash flood warnings for some across the state

Weather /

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather /

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weather /

Mark's Weather

Weather /

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

Weather /

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather /

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Weather /

Community Interviews

Summertime safety tips and how to stay protected

Video /

Barrett Foundation aims to help women and children suffering from homelessness

Video /

Prosperity Works aims to close the wealth gap in New Mexico

Video /

Make-A-Wish New Mexico continues helping children despite pandemic

Video /

Bernalillo County Open Space hosts wide-variety of public workshops

Video /

Mission Street Arts aims to inspire artists, community

Video /

Hyperspace Challenge launches university research team program

Video /

Virtual Navajo Nation livestock event helped keep community together during pandemic

Video /

Tips on how to declutter your home

Video /

KRQE Cares Food for Kids seeks donations for APS Title 1 Homeless Project

Video /

MADD's Honoring Heroes event to honor those who keep NM roads safe

Video /

'Fictional Futurists' group seeks kids interested in STEM

Video /

Sports

Leo "THE LION" Grachev has found a home at Jackson Wink MMA Academy

Sports /

Isotopes bounce back on Saturday with 10-7 win over Sugar Land

Sports /

Alex Exsisto is enjoying his time coaching at Jackson Wink MMA Academy

Sports /

Isotopes make it six straight wins in 8-5 defeat of Sugar Land

Sports /

Albuquerque Baseball Academy class of 2021 earn Connie Mack World Series bid

Sports /

Drew Pearson serves up a few stories and laughs while visiting the Lobos

Sports /

UNM Alumni All-Star Event was a success on Sunday night in The Pit

Sports /

Enchantment TBT team held their first workout in Albuquerque

Sports /

Luke Wysong named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track & Field Player of the Year

Sports /

Isotopes win make up game on Tuesday, but weather delays series finale

Sports /

Sanchez Brothers Boxing gym is training the next generation on NM Champions

Sports /

Isotopes game suspended on Monday night due to weather

Sports /

National/World

Wally Funk has spent her life among the clouds

Video /

Restaurant owners: Restaurant Revitalization Funds needed to survive

Video /

Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

Video /

As COVID Delta variant spreads, doctors worry about unvaccinated children

Video /

Jury convicts Mark Redwine guilty of murdering his son

Video /

Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River amid drought

Video /

Passport backlog: State Dept. deals with flood of applications

Video /

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation

Video /

Day 17 of Mark Redwine trial

Video /

US News & World Report release best places to live

Video /