State leaders hope to improve access to after-school programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is looking to improve its after-school programs which rank among the lowest in the nation.

Tuesday, Lt. Governor Howie Morales hosted a roundtable discussion to learn from educators, experts, parents and students on how to improve after-school programs.

During the meeting, a few people spoke out about the biggest obstacles they’re facing — a lack of funding and a limited number of programs.

Morales acknowledges the state has a ways to go. He says New Mexico receives $10 million in federal funding, but it would cost $135 million to make sure all students could access programs.

