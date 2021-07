Sprouting Kitchen serving up fun at in-person, virtual cooking classes Toggle header content

Does meal planning feel like a chore? Fallon Bader, registered dietitian, and owner of Sprouting Kitchen talked about ways you can cook better and some in-person and virtual. She also cooked a dish. Their next class is Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be at Matt's Mushroom Farm in the North Valley.