Sports Desk: The Duke City Gladiators are focused on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start out with a preview of the NM United’s game on the road on Saturday. The United will be back in USL play, and they are taking on the LA Galaxy II on Saturday at 8 p.m. The United are coming off of a huge US Open Cup victory, but in USL play they are coming off of a loss to Las Vegas. They currently sit in third place in the USL Western Conference Standings, now four points off of first place Phoenix.

The past few weeks have been hard on the United, as they have been playing two games a week and both games on the road. It is a tough stretch, but Coach Troy Lesesne likes how his team is holding up. “I think that the travel does wear on you, but the strength of this group is in the collective. So, what you saw against Las Vegas, even though the result didn’t go our way, some guys got some opportunities and that is going to be valuable over the course of a long year,” said Troy Lesesne.

The Duke City Gladiators will also be in action on Saturday night, as they look to end their regular season with a victory over the Salina Liberty. The Gladiators have already punched their ticket to the upcoming CIF Playoffs, but DC isn’t taking this matchup lightly. “People aren’t just going to say, ‘Hey the champions are in town, you know let’s lay down. They are going to say, the champions are in town, let’s give them our best shot. Salina has to beat us twice to get to where they want to go, we understand that. So, the goal is to send the message, you are coming to the ‘Burque’ and it ain’t going to be as easy as you think it is,” said Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante.

The Gladiators are hyped up for this game and they are also excited to have a new face in the field. DC just added former College All-American and former Carolina Panther, Duke Robinson, to the offensive line, and he is a big guy that has big hopes for this team moving forward. “Most of my background comes from championships. So, you know, I am used to that part, but I would love to be apart of an arena championship football team, and that’s mostly why I came here because the guys that I was talking to over the phone made it sound so good,” said Gladiator O-Lineman Duke Robinson.

Combat news is also included in this edition of the Sports Desk, an Albuquerque native and now Mayweather trained boxer, Angelo Leo is set to fight again on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leo is coming off of a win two months ago, and he is already in another main event bout. “I was actually a little surprised. I didn’t think it was going to be that quick. I thought I was going to be fighting in July or August, but you know, I am always ready and always stay ready. So, I didn’t take a lot of damage in my last fight, so I stayed in the gym. You know, I was ready for it,” said Angelo Leo.

Leo currently holds a 17-0 (8 KOs) professional record, and this will be a big test for him as he takes on Mark John Yap. Yap is currently ranked ninth in the WBC super-bantamweight rankings. That fight will be on June 28 and it will be streamed live on Facebook.