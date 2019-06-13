Sports Desk: NM United ready for 4th round US Open Cup matchup

The New Mexico United are having a stellar inaugural season, as they currently lead in the USL Western Conference Standings — but they have also made it to the fourth round of the US Open Cup and will face the Colorado Rapids at 6 p.m in Denver.

An MLS Team, the Rapids are also on a tear heading into this matchup with the NM United, as they have won four of their last five matches. The United does come into this game hungry though, as they are coming off of their first loss at home, and they are hungry to prove themselves against an MLS team.

“They have a good team, they are flying right now. You know, they have a string of really really good results. So, it’s a really tough matchup for us, but we are excited and that is why we are here. We are here to play these types of games, and we are here to make the city proud,” said NM United Assistant Coach Mike Graczyk.

The Isotopes are back in action at home, as they kick off a seven-game homestand on Wednesday night. They will play OKC for three games and then host New Orleans for four games.

Meanwhile, NMSU Baseball keeps hearing good news, as they had five players land on this years ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team:

1st Team

Tristan Peterson (1B)

Nick Gonzales (2B)

Joey Ortiz (SS)

Tristen Carranza (OF)

2nd Team

Chance Hroch (SP)

Josh “Pibull” Torres will be back in action on July 20, and the local boxer is also fighting for the Vacant WBC Latino Welterweight Title. Torres will headline the Legacy Boxing Promotions “Night of Champions” fight card, which will also be held in his hometown at Tingley Coliseum.

“Just being in that arena alone is, you know, electrical. I go over there to watch the Gladiators play and the energy there is amazing. So, I am excited to come out July 20 and perform,” said Josh Torres. Torres will take on Alfonso Olvera, and he is feeling better than ever for this fight.

“I feel like I am peaking. I feel really great, I feel like all the hard work that I have been putting in the gym and into my career, I am seeing all the benefits now. It’s one step closer to where we want to be, which is the big stage fighting for big belts against big names, but it’s also exciting to know that I am doing my best to bring big fights here to my hometown,” said Torres. The Pitbull currently holds a 20-6-2 professional record and is riding a five-fight win streak, which have all been won by KO.