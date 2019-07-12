Sports Desk: NM United focus on league play; Montano ready to rumble

Thursday on the Sports Desk, New Mexico United talks about their run in the U.S. Open Cup. It all came to an end in the quarterfinals Wednesday night in a 6-1 defeat at Minnesota United.

With the Open Cup in the rearview mirror, the team can put their focus back on league play in the USL Championship.

“A lot of emotions on trying to keep an eye on this tournament, and keeping an eye on the league while making this Open Cup run,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “Now we can put full focus on the league play, and we got to really hone in on what that is.”

Also on the Sports Desk, Nicco Montano hasn’t fought since winning the UFC Women’s Flyweight title in December 2017. Since that time, she has been stripped of that title after dropping out of a title defense.

She will battle Julianna Pena on Saturday in Sacramento as a part of the UFC Fight Night 155 card. The two women will fight at bantamweight.

“It’s exciting,” said Montano. “I was a 135 fighter for a while, all through my amateur fights and a couple of my pro fights. I was a bantamweight fighter too. It’s nothing completely out of my comfort zone.”

Just when it looks like he will finally fight, MMA fighter Chris Brown has to first conquer the world of flight. Brown, who has had four straight fighters cancel on him, left Wednesday for Atlanta and an LFA battle against Yemi Odowule scheduled for Friday. His flight was diverted to San Antonio because of weather. As of Thursday evening, Brown was still trying to make his way to the fight.

Next up, the Lobo women’s golf team picked up the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholar Team GPA Award on Wednesday. The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program with the highest collective average team GPA in the nation, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2018-19 season.

UNM Women’s Soccer is missing three key players, but expects to be competitive like last seasons Mountain West Championship team in 2019.

“Our biggest thing is our chemistry and who we are,” said Head Coach Heather Dyche. “I feel like the spring…we were really good with that, and for me, if the process is right it leads to a positive outcome. We’ll focus on being great in the classroom, being great in the community, working hard every day. I think when you get that right, hopefully, it leads to good results on the field.”

Dyche spent last month scouting for the World Cup-winning U.S. National Team.