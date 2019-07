One of the most successful mixed martial arts gyms in the world is in Albuquerque. In this special, KRQE's Sports Director Van Tate has highlighted some of the gym's best fighters ahead of UFC 239. Holly Holm, Jon Jones and Diego Sanchez all had one thing in common; they were teammates at Jackson and Wink. However, on June 24, Sanchez said he has left Jackson and Wink Academy, the gym he has called home for most of his MMA career.

Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson opened Jackson and Wink Academy in 2007. They turned the old downtown Albuquerque building into the MMA factory. When the duo started out, they never knew they would one day be called the best.