ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plastic bags are finding a second life as a way to help the homeless.

Employees from Smith’s are donating their time to turn those bags into “plarn” or plastic yarn to make sleeping mats. The employees are gathering 350,000 bags that will be turned into 700 mats for the homeless.

The “plarn” is collected as part of Smith’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative along with the non-profit Bags to Beds.