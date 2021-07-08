Sierra Vista Pool unveils newly renovated slides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The slides at the Sierra Vista Pool are back open and ready for swimmers. The facility is located near Montano and Taylor Ranch Rd.

The slides were originally built in 2010, but in 2018, visitors said they were becoming uncomfortable to use. The city invested $70,000 from the District 5 GO Bond Set-Aside Funds to renovate them.

Officials say they’re already proving to be pretty popular. “And we are back, already back, to those pre-pandemic-use levels. Which just goes to show how popular and important these facilities are for your constituents and for the whole city,” said Dave Simon, director of the Parks and Recreation department.

The city also got $50,000 from this year’s legislature to re-stripe pickleball courts, replace lighting on the tennis courts and convert an unused sand volleyball court into a shaded area.