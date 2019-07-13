Shark and Ray Awareness Day at BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Shark and Ray Awareness Day at the Albuquerque Aquarium.

Visitors got an up-close look at the BioPark’s black tip, sand tiger, sandbar and nurse sharks. People could visit discovery stations to find out about sharks and rays unusual senses.

BioPark staff is also giving suggestions for how people they can help preserve ocean wildlife. “Look at the food products we’re getting, where they’re coming from. There’s Seafood Watch which is a great way to make sure the foods that we’re buying are being sustainably sourced as well,” said school programs coordinator Bethany Dunn.

This month, the BioPark is also going plastic-free.