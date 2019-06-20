Senior Games athletes celebrated at Wednesday’s ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ceremony Wednesday night honored the thousands of athletes showing off their talents in Albuquerque this week.

The Senior Games held the “Celebration of Athletes,” which was a mid-games opening and closing ceremony, complete with the official torch hand off.

One pickleball medalist from New York said she’s had a blast competing in Albuquerque. “I’ve made a lot of new friends along the way; I wouldn’t say rivalries, because we had a really good time on the court, and pickleball is one of those sports that brings everybody together,” Yolanda Monroe said.

The governor and other local leaders were there to honor the athletes as they took the stage to represent their states.