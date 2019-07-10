Sen. Michael Padilla hosts Albuquerque job fair in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- More than one hundred employers are looking for people to hire right now at one of Albuquerque’s largest job fairs. Senator Michael Padilla is hosting 122 employers seeking 4,900 employees at Harrison Middle School in the South Valley.
“We have the city, the county, the state, we have the federal government with two different agencies…census, looking for census workers. We have tech companies, banks, we have health care companies, you name it. So we’re really, I mean there’s something for everybody here,” said Sen. Padilla.
The job fair runs Wednesday until 2 p.m.