Paid weekend parking may come to Santa Fe Roundhouse garage

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of more weekend parking options in downtown Santa Fe appears to be in the works.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that on Monday, the city Legislative Council in agreement with the city government decided to let the city use the Legislature’s 580-spot garage near the Capitol on weekends during the summer. The city hopes this will cater to the influx of tourists.

That parking garage usually has hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday except during session when it switches to a 24/7 schedule. The city would charge a parking fee on Saturdays and Sundays and a share would be given to the state Legislature.

Additional details have yet to be sorted out like how much parking would cost and what percentage of the profits the Legislature would get in return. The Journal states that current city parking garages charge $1 for the first hour and $2 for each additional hour for a total up to $12.