Santa Fe asks for bond to build new food processing plant

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is working to bring food processing plant to midtown, but they’re asking voters to improve some incentives.

The city hopes to get an $18 million bond approved to help bring New Mexico Fresh Foods to life. The innovative plant would use cold water pressure to extend the shelf life of fresh foods, making it easier for local farmers to ship their products nationally.

It would create 162 new jobs and is projected to generate $2.5 billion over the next ten years. A public hearing is scheduled for September 25.