Santa Fe actor gets role on hit show

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Robert Mesa has been an artist for as long as he can remember. “I started acting when I was a teenager and I progressed later in life,” said Mesa.

He has acted in Los Angeles, to places overseas, but always comes home to New Mexico. “You know you go to these bigger cities and then you come home to Santa Fe and recover,” said Mesa.

Right now, he is recovering from his recent role on the hit ABC show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ playing medical intern James Chee. “Everyone there is just super sweet, wonderful, beautiful people and they made it feel so safe there,” said Mesa.

Feeling safe was a must when working in the middle of a pandemic. “It was interesting, we were acting with masks and that was a little intimidating because you just have to use your eyes,” said Mesa.

This project had a lot of eyes on him. “This by far is one of the biggest, definitely with the biggest fanbase,” said Mesa.



Work-wise the pandemic clearly didn’t slow down much but personally, his life has taken a hit. “I have lost relatives and friends through it so that’s just been difficult,” said Mesa.

Even with the losses, he is searching for the silver lining. “Hopefully it will start picking up and we can find a safe way to be productive,” said Mesa.



But he wants to be clear he won’t be spoiling the newest season of Grey’s for anyone.

