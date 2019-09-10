Salsa Steel drums up business at the state fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These state fair performers are bringing a beat so enchanting, you’ll have a hard time busting a move.

The drummers from Salsa Steel are bringing fun to Expo New Mexico. Playing everything from Disney songs to samba tunes, they hope to create a soundtrack for your experience, making it one you’ll never forget.

“It’s just a really bright sound and it stimulates your nervous system just from the nature of metal and it’s kind of like being close to the ocean,” said Bill Harris of Salsa Steel.

Salsa Steel has a stage show at the Boxcar Stage every day at 2 p.m.

