Researches work to integrate chile into livestock diets

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, even our cows love green chile. Researchers also say that love may translate to millions of dollars in savings.

In 2004, researchers at New Mexico State University found cows preferred a diet containing chile pepper byproducts over a purely corn-based diet. They later discovered that chile pepper capsaicin reduces inflammation.

Now, researches are working to lower the number of anti-inflammatory drugs used on livestock by integrating chile peppers into the animal’s diet. it could increase the market for chile peppers byproducts by $10 million a year.