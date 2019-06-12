Police release lapel video from fatal Uber crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly three weeks since that deadly crash, and Wednesday, the public is getting a first look at the chaotic scene and the police interview of the driver under investigation.

The police lapel video shows just how horrific that crash was, and how emotional it was for everyone on scene.

“Who was in this vehicle?” asked an officer in the video. “Anybody? You were in this one?”

First responders worked quickly to pry open the doors of a Ford Fusion Uber.

“Pull, pull, pull, pull,” said the first responders working in the background.

Robbie Gallegos and Kristina Martinez were in the back seat. Both died from the impact. The Uber driver was shaken.

“Are you okay?” asked the officer. “I’m okay, just freaked out,” replied the Uber driver.

This is lapel video from the crash late last month. The Uber driver told officers he didn’t see the other car coming.

“I was making a left turn to go this way, oh my gosh,” said the Uber driver. “I saw a car coming and it was, I saw it was right there. See where that car is right there? I mean, it was up, up the road. I thought I had plenty of time. I made the turn, I don’t know where the car came from that hit me.

Police said a man in a Kia Sedan crashed into the Uber as it was trying to make a left turn onto Pan American Freeway from Alameda.

“I was right there at that light but all I heard was, ‘Boom!’ I didn’t see it,” said a witness in the video.

The crash sent the Kia driver to the hospital. Police suspect he was drunk, and he quickly lawyered up after being read his Miranda rights.

“What I would ask you to do in your case is an eye test, an alphabet test and a numeric count down test, all right,” asked the officer in the video. “Do you want to perform those tests? Yes or no? No? I need to know verbally.”

“No sir, can’t,” replied the Kia driver.

Back at the scene, the Uber driver was still in disbelief.

“So, I’m freaking out because it’s like, I don’t know, did I just do that?” asked the Uber driver. “Like, was that a misjudgment on my part?”

While police are investigating the Kia driver, he still has not been charged for the crash. His name has not been released. Police said it will take some time for the toxicology results to come in to see if that driver was drunk. The Uber driver was given a sobriety test also and was cleared.