PNM hosting financial assistance event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping its Albuquerque customers with their past-due electric bills. The company will host an event Wednesday at Alamosa Health and Social Services Center near Coors and Bridge.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. People are asked to bring a current bill, proof of income, and ID for everyone in the home. Workers will be on hand to help customers apply for financial assistance.

