Pink Warrior House will provide resources to breast cancer patients

Video

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations are ongoing at a house that will help women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Pink Warrior House was founded by Allison Hendricks-Smith, a breast cancer survivor. She created the house after realizing there weren’t enough support services for breast cancer patients.

“What a difference it would have made to have had a place like this, where I could have come and done art therapy and support groups, and makeup applications and a monthly wig exchange,” Hendricks-Smith said.

Friday, people got a unique look at the ongoing renovations at a launch party and fundraiser. Another unique fact — the house is being built on the grounds of the Painted Lady Bed and Brew, a historic former brothel and saloon they say was frequented by Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss