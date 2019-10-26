Pink Warrior House will provide resources to breast cancer patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations are ongoing at a house that will help women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Pink Warrior House was founded by Allison Hendricks-Smith, a breast cancer survivor. She created the house after realizing there weren’t enough support services for breast cancer patients.

“What a difference it would have made to have had a place like this, where I could have come and done art therapy and support groups, and makeup applications and a monthly wig exchange,” Hendricks-Smith said.

Friday, people got a unique look at the ongoing renovations at a launch party and fundraiser. Another unique fact — the house is being built on the grounds of the Painted Lady Bed and Brew, a historic former brothel and saloon they say was frequented by Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett.