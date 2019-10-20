NM United hold event for fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United are about to play the final regular-season match of their inaugural season.

The soccer team invited all of its fans to come by the team store in Nob Hill Saturday. The first 575 fans received limited-edition flags.

The United hopes the fan experience is one to remember. “We really want to celebrate and show all year long that there’s so many talented New Mexicans and we should be celebrating everybody,” said Owner of the United, Peter Trevisani.

New Mexico star athletes Holly Holm, Mitch Garver, and more are expected to make special appearances before the match.