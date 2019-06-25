New Mexico takes second place as National Senior Games wrap up in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday officially marks the end of the National Senior Games in Albuquerque. While most of the competitions finished up Monday, there were still some games of pickleball wrapping up at the Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center.

One athlete says the relationship-building, not the competition, is what stood out for her.

“It’s really unique people from all over the country. It’s fun, we see people that we’ve seen from other national events, and it’s really a challenge more than anything,” athlete Jean Kiker said.

California won the medal count with 607. New Mexico clinched second place at 558.