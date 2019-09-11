New Mexico soccer, a night of ghost stories, and music from Florida Georgia Line in your ABQ 360

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque, you can cheer on our very own New Mexico United, experience a magic, mystery dinner show, or run with the moon. A lot of fun happening this weekend in the Duke City.

New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks Saturday night you can cheer on our New Mexico United soccer team as they take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Isotopes Stadium.

Ghosts of Painted Ladies: Magic and Mystery Show Painted Lady Bed and Brew is having a magic show Friday night at 8 p.m. The site, built in 1881 has quite a spirited history and the owner will be on hand to tell ghost stories and there will also be a magician there acting as one of the ghosts who live on the property performing ghostly magic.

Globalquerque’s 7th annual cinema series Throughout September the National Hispanic Cultural Center becomes the home of the Free ¡Globalquerque! International Cinema Series. Tickets can be picked up an hour before each screening. Start times are 7 p.m. and take place September 12th, 19th, 21st, and 26th.

September Full Moon Run Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Kit Carson Park you can join others to run by the light of the moon with family and friends.

Florida Georgia Line at Isleta Amphitheater Saturday night, Florida Georgia Line brings their Can’t Say I’m Not Country tour to New Mexico. Show kicks off at 7 p.m.

PRCA rodeo and Eli Young Band Thursday night, the Eli Young Band will close out a night of rodeo action at Expo New Mexico. Things kick off at 6 p.m.

Burque Ninos Block Party All day Saturday at the Mauger Estate Bed and Breakfast, come help out the children of New Mexico with food and live music from Red Light Cameras, Def-I, The Riddims, and the Porter Draw among others. The event is from noon-6 p.m. with a suggested donation for entry of $10.