ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Science lovers will be interested in considering this weekend’s New Mexico Science Fiesta. The week-long event features more than 75 local businesses, educators, and community organizations.

There will be lots of “hands-on” STEM activities and much more. The free family friendly event kicks-off Saturday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m. through 5 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

Amazing Exhibit Areas

Computer Science, Robotics, Making, Early Childhood, Art/Music, and Engineering.