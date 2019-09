ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just weeks after Bernalillo County passed its sick leave bill, some are already wanting to make changes.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that commissioners Steven Michael Quezada and Charlene Pyskoty want to change the ordinance to create different standards based on a business’ size, as well as reduce the requirements businesses have to meet for those with fewer employees.

The ordinance is set to take effect July 1st 2020.