Closings & Delays
PORTALES MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

Motions denied in separate charges against men accused in death of UNM athlete

Video
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men charged in connection to the shooting death of a UNM baseball player have lost their fight to dismiss charges in another shooting.

Darian Bashir and D’Angelo McNeal were also charged in a September 2017 shooting along Central after drinking at some bars. Judge Charles Brown denied the arguments from the defense team saying police lied to the defendants during their investigation.

The two are also accused of killing 23-year-old Jackson Weller in February of 2019, also near a bar along Central. That case is also pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss