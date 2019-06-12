Mother of Española Valley High School student tased by sheriff files lawsuit

ESPANOLA, N.M.(KRQE) – The mother of a special education student, tased by a Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy has officially filed a lawsuit against the county. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a lawsuit filed Monday shows the mother accusing the department of assault, battery, and false imprisonment.

In May, Deputy Jeremy Barnes was accused of slamming the 15 year-year-old student onto a desk before tasing him. According to the complaint, Barnes did not have current certification to operate a Taser X2, which according to the complaint states the device is unfit for use on a teen. The document also accuses Barnes of unnecessarily holding the boy in handcuffs in a sheriff’s office cell.

The lawsuit is seeking an unknown amount for the boy’s injuries, and asking for crises management training for county officers. Sheriff James Lujan defended Barnes’ actions after video of the incident was made public late last May.