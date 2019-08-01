Missing person investigation closes Brantley Lake

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)- The search for a missing person at Brantley Lake in southern New Mexico will intensify Thursday.

Officials closed Brantley Lake Wednesday around noon after friends told detectives they last saw a person in the lake. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the assistance of New Mexico State Police and the Eddy County Fire Department as well as the Office of Emergency Management

The lake remains closed until further notice. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

