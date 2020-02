ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man for raping a woman at gunpoint.

The woman claimed she was working as a prostitute in 2015 when Nicolas Williams put a gun to her head and sexually assaulted her. The case went cold for years, but police arrested Williams last year after her rape kit was tested.

The jury also found him guilty of kidnapping. He faces up to 59 years in prison.