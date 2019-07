ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial child rapist will learn his fate Wednesday in court.

Last month, a jury convicted 28-year-old Edward Cebada of raping a 16-year-old girl in a car at Cottonwood Mall. Cebada was on parole after serving time for several other sex-related crimes including one against a child in Sandoval County.

His sentencing is happening right now in Albuquerque. Cebada faces up to 20 years behind bars.