Los Lunas teacher receives Milken Educator Award

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- A local teacher is receiving a special honor on Tuesday.

Los Lunas High School teacher Lacy Rivera received the Milken Educator Award this year. On top of the honor, Rivera also received a check for $25,000 for her efforts.

The Milken Award publicly honors teachers for their teaching excellence to show others about the importance of being an educator. Officials say Rivera is an inspiration and has touched hundreds of lives with her teaching efforts.

“We should be recognizing educators like Lacy every day. The work that they put in, the benefit that they bestow on the entire community, on society, and especially on the kids who are going to be our leaders it’s amazing,” said Secretary of Education Ryan Stewart.

Forty teachers are being recognized nationally this school year but Rivera is the only one in New Mexico.