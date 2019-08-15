Los Angeles developer plans to restore historic Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic downtown hotel is undergoing a major transformation.

Los Angeles-based Arrive Hotel and Restaurants plans to invest $22 million into the Hotel Blue at Eighth and Central. The Route 66 landmark opened back in 2965 as Downtowner Motor Inn.

The plan is to restore the six-story, 75,000 square-foot building to its original historic exterior. Plans also include 135 guest rooms, a coffee shop and bar, and a food truck park.

“The hotel will be open to the community, not just those that are actually staying in the hotel. So the swimming pool, what I understand, there will be access to the local community,” Cynthia Jaramillo, CABQ Economic Development Director, said.

Neon signage will also pay homage to Historic Route 66.