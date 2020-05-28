Rally in opposition of proposed sick leave, pay hikes ordinances held ahead of city council meeting
Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast
APD investigates deadly house party shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One of Albuquerque's 4th of July celebrations has residents concerned
Wood Springs Two Fire in Arizona grows to over 300 acres, evacuations in effect
APD issues Silver Alert for Albuquerque woman
Goodwill offers homeless veterans' reintegration program, supportive services for veteran families
New Mexico data shows domestic violence programs maintaining services, preventing virus outbreaks
Projects begin on several Albuquerque roads on Monday
Ruling in landmark New Mexico education case to be reconsidered
Albuquerque City Councilors to discuss sick leave, pay hikes for certain workers
BCFD rescues ducklings from storm drain