Local nonprofit struggles to recover after multiple thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is struggling to recover from rampant theft and vandalism.

Albuquerque-based LifeROOTS offers services for people with disabilities. Earlier this month, someone swiped a catalytic converter from a van at their Rio Rancho location. Then, last Wednesday, a thief made off with copper wiring from their office near Menaul and I-25, costing them $12,000 to fix.

The CEO says the Menaul location has been plagued by crime in recent years, with incidents happening almost monthly. People have even drilled into their gas tanks, doing as much as $800 in damage to steal $30 worth of gas, and it’s putting their services in peril.

“Spending thousands of dollars every month to replace, secure, or fix property is outrageous. It’s not in the state rate they pay us to provide services,” LifeROOTS CEO Kathleen Holmes Cates said.

The facility has cameras, but the CEO says that’s clearly not a deterrent.