Learn how to sing, dance and play Albuquerque Folk Festival

The goal of the Albuquerque Folk Festival is to get the opportunity to experience, participate in, and learn folk activities. There will be a hundred events presented in 15 venues to more than 3,000 attendees.

The Festival is entirely produced by 350-plus volunteers, including a Festival Director, a Festival Co-Director, six area Festival Directors and 45 Festival Event Managers, with the oversight of an eleven-member Board and a three-member Advisory Group.

This event offers family-oriented education by providing experiences for all ages such as the musical instrument “petting zoo,” where the public (even young kids) can pick up and play dozens of different folk instruments.

This will take place June 15, 2019, at Bosque School, located at 4000 Bosque School Drive NW near Coors and Montano in Albuquerque. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information on the Albuquerque Folk Festival, click here.

