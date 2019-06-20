Lawmakers challenge Trump administration on changes to methane waste rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- U.S. Senator Tom Udall is challenging the president’s rollback of a methane waste prevention rule. He and 51 other lawmakers filed a brief Thursday morning challenging the administration’s decision.

Udall says the roll back would not only harm our environment but cause New Mexico to lose millions in royalties from methane waste on public lands. Money he says should be going to fund schools and infrastructure.

“Public lands and their resources belong to the people not to private industries,” said Udall. A Bureau of Land Management study scrapping the rule would lead to more than a billion dollars in wasted natural gas and pollution nationwide, including New Mexico’s heavily saturated Four Corners region.

Currently, that area is the country’s methane hot spot.