June 27 Morning Rush: Details emerge following raid at Albuquerque motel

1.New details have emerged following an almost year long investigation into a local hotel dubbed as a “one-stop shop” for sex and drug trafficking. Now, three men remain in federal custody, all facing sex trafficking, drug, and conspiracy charges. Federal officials say they learned the owner and two employees at the Best Choice Inn in southeast Albuquerque were operating an elaborate drug and sex trafficking ring. Agents say they found 16 human trafficking survivors and massive amounts of heroin, meth, cocaine, and pills. Officials say APD was well of aware of the problem, having been called to the location almost 300 times since 2017.

Full story: New details revealed in the raid at Albuquerque motel

2.The woman officers say caused a police shooting is now behind bars. Now, it’s up to a district judge wheter she stays there until trial. Daniel Franco is accused of leading officers on a chase near Lomas and Washington last month. Police say shots were fired after his passenger and niece, Cynthia Franco, turned towards the offcer, gun in hand. She was arrested Wednesday.

Full story: APD arrests woman accused of causing police shooting

3.A mostly quiet start to the day but that will change by the afternoon. Spotty to scattered storms will spread out over central and eastern New Mexico with drier storms possible further west.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4.A memorial is scheduled Thursday evening in honor of the mother and daughter murdered in their Nob Hill home. Laura and Shanta Hanish were killed last week. Those who new Laura, a longtime employee with the public defender’s Office say she and her daughter were known for always helping others.

Full story: Memorial service to be held for slain mother, daughter

5.The hunt is on for the perfect Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest. The Forest Service picked New Mexico to find a Christmas tree grand enough for the West Lawn in Washington D.C. Capitol workers say they’re looking for a tree that stands out and can hold thousands of handmade ornaments showcasing the state.

Full story: Officials go ‘shopping’ for US Capitol Christmas tree in Carson NF

Top Morning Stories