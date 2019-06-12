June 11 Evening Rush: Fire burning near High Desert in Albuquerque

1. A fire is burning Tuesday evening near High Desert in Albuquerque. Video shows smoke and flames rising up as it spreads through the grass. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the fire is burning in open space. They say no structures are in danger. There is no word on how the fire started.

2. Albuquerque police arrested a man they say stabbed a Whataburger employee before barricading himself inside the restaurant Tuesday morning. The criminal complaint states Tracy Parks, 31, approached an employee in the Whataburger parking lot who was carrying a bag of cash from the restaurant to be deposited around 8 a.m.

3. A suspect is in custody for the vandalism of a recently painted rainbow crosswalk. Police say 31-year-old Anthony Morgan is one of the motorcycle riders who burned tire marks into the crosswalk at Central and Morningside.

4. A cold front will move into New Mexico overnight tonight dragging in more moisture across the east and gusty winds into the metro area. Spot thunderstorms are possible across the northeast Wednesday and mostly sunny skies will be the rule in the metro area

5. A lifetime of work, gone in an instant. An artist is devastated after a thief drove off in his car. Inside the car, art that he spent years creating. The artist says someone came into this art gallery and swiped his keys without him knowing.

