NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms have been moving through the state overnight, and will continue to be isolated with the potential for a few severe storms towards the eastern portions of the state through this afternoon and evening. Winds will be strong once again today across the state with sustained winds 25-35 mph with gust up to 50 mph.

High winds, accompanied by low humidity in the northwestern portion of the state has us under a red flag warning through late this afternoon. Shower and storm chances will continue with us as we head into the beginning of the workweek, with much cooler air moving in midweek, giving us a nice fall-like week!