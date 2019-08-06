Increase in reported dog poisonings puts Rio Rancho neighborhood on edge

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho homeowners’ association is urging people to keep an eye on their pets after more reports of dogs being poisoned.

Last week, KRQE News 13 shared the story of a woman in the Northern Meadows Neighborhood whose dogs died within 24 hours of falling ill. She believed the dogs had eaten rat poison pellets. About a dozen other people said the same thing happened to their dogs.

The homeowners association says the number of poisoning reports is now up to 20. Rio Rancho police and Animal Control say they have received reports of dog poisonings, but at this point don’t have proof of a criminal act. They are asking anyone who has not reported their incident to do so, that way it can be fully investigated.