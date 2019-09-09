Illegal horse race busted outside Roswell

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County deputies uncovered an illegal horse race this weekend that resulted in the death of one horse.

It happened Sunday in a community outside of Roswell. The sheriff’s office said they got a call about the illegal racing. People began to flee on horseback and on foot when deputies arrived.

Deputies then located the deceased horse in the area. They were told it had died while racing. Livestock inspectors have issued citations and deputies are working to issue warrants. KRQE reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but have not heard back.