Help is available for victims of sexually violent crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Rape Crises Center of Central New Mexico offers needed help for victims of sexually violent crimes. Crisis Intervention Services provides round-the-clock support, advocacy, crisis intervention, resources, referrals to anyone affected by sexual violence. Crisis Services responds to approximately 2000 calls to the hotline per year and 600 forensic exams per year.

It works out of the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center. It also has a Community Education and Outreach Department, that visits middle and high school students to teach prevention of violence and what “consent” actually means.

The crises center wants people to realize that an abusive relationship often goes unreported, because the victims often take that kind of behavior as the norm, or they simply do not know where to go for help.

Go to the Rape Crisis Center of Central NM for more information.