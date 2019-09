ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot in Northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were called to a bridge under Montgomery on the North Diversion Channel bike path in response to the shooting around 5 a.m. Tuesday. They found the man with a single gunshot wound and took him to the hospital for surgery. Police have not released information on a suspect, or the victim’s identity as an investigation is on-going.