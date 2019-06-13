Groundbreaking ceremony held for new southeast Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids in southeast Albuquerque will soon have a new place to play. Crews broke ground Thursday morning on Juan Tabo Hills Park off Monachos Road.

The park will feature multiple use areas to allow families and neighbors plenty of room to play and relax. “This park is going to have the largest slide in Albuquerque. So, 80-feet coming down that embankment, gonna be really cool,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The park will include small turfgrass areas as well as off-street parking and accessible spaces. This new park will also help the city reach its goal of having a park within a ten-minute walk of every home.