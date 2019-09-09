Green chile cheeseburger challenge happening Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bragging rights are on the table again to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico.

The annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge is taking place Monday afternoon at the state fair in the agriculture building courtyard. Ten restaurants are going head to head for the win.

Dairy Bar – Red River

Fuddruckers – Albuquerque

Sparky’s Burgers – Hatch *2017 Champion

Isleta Resort & Casino – Isleta

High Point Grill – Albuquerque

Village Café – Los Lunas

Grassburger – Albuquerque

Oso Grill – Capitan *2018 Champion

Oak Tree Café – Albuquerque

Laguna Burger – Laguna *2016 Champion

There is also the highly popular People’s Choice award which provides the general public an opportunity to participate in the sampling and vote for their favorite. Only 125 ballots will be available for this event, so it pays to come early on Monday to get your spot in line for the ultimate battle of the burger.

Among the judges is our very own Mark Ronchetti.