Green chile cheeseburger challenge happening Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bragging rights are on the table again to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico.
The annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge is taking place Monday afternoon at the state fair in the agriculture building courtyard. Ten restaurants are going head to head for the win.
Dairy Bar – Red River
Fuddruckers – Albuquerque
Sparky’s Burgers – Hatch *2017 Champion
Isleta Resort & Casino – Isleta
High Point Grill – Albuquerque
Village Café – Los Lunas
Grassburger – Albuquerque
Oso Grill – Capitan *2018 Champion
Oak Tree Café – Albuquerque
Laguna Burger – Laguna *2016 Champion
There is also the highly popular People’s Choice award which provides the general public an opportunity to participate in the sampling and vote for their favorite. Only 125 ballots will be available for this event, so it pays to come early on Monday to get your spot in line for the ultimate battle of the burger.
Among the judges is our very own Mark Ronchetti.